Commonwealth Games Day 8, Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra To Feature In Javelin Qualifiers
Commonwealth Games Day 8, Live Updates: Focus will be on Neeraj Chopra, who returns at the Commonwealth Games after a prolonged 8-year gap. Get all minute-by-minute updates.
- SportFit
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Commonwealth Games Day 8, Live Updates: The much-awaited moment is here as India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra will be taking the field on Day 8 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Neeraj will be competing in the javelin qualifiers alongside India's Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh. Athletics will be in focus as a number of medal hopefuls will be in contention, including the likes of Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Samardeep Singh Gill and Parul Chaudhary.
Live Blog
Commonwealth Games Day 8, Live Updates: Former Olympic champion Neeraj is bracing for a tough challenge as he returns to the CWG after an eight-year gap. He will be up against Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, while a number of other athletes will be vying for the top 3 spots in the men's javelin throw event.
Commonwealth Games Day 8, Live Updates: India ended day 7 on a high
CWG 2026 live: Dilip Gavit and Mohammed Basil M secured gold and silver in the men's 100m T47 race while Murali Sreeshankar bagged his 2nd CWG medal as he ended up winning a silver medal in high jump.
Commonwealth Games Day 8, Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra returns to action
CWG 2026 live: Neeraj Chopra will feature in the Commonwealth Games 2026 after a gap of eight years.