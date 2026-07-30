Updated 30 July 2026 at 14:08 IST Commonwealth Games Day 8, Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra To Feature In Javelin Qualifiers Commonwealth Games Day 8, Live Updates: Focus will be on Neeraj Chopra, who returns at the Commonwealth Games after a prolonged 8-year gap. Get all minute-by-minute updates.

Neeraj Chopra will be in action on Thursday | Image: AP

Commonwealth Games Day 8, Live Updates: The much-awaited moment is here as India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra will be taking the field on Day 8 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Neeraj will be competing in the javelin qualifiers alongside India's Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh. Athletics will be in focus as a number of medal hopefuls will be in contention, including the likes of Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Samardeep Singh Gill and Parul Chaudhary.

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Commonwealth Games Day 8, Live Updates: Former Olympic champion Neeraj is bracing for a tough challenge as he returns to the CWG after an eight-year gap. He will be up against Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, while a number of other athletes will be vying for the top 3 spots in the men's javelin throw event.