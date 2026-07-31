Commonwealth Games Day 9 Live Updates: Preeti Pawar Moves Into 54kg Final, To Face Scarlett Savannah Delgado In Gold Medal Bout

Neeraj Chopra in action | Image: AP

Commonwealth Games Day 9 Live Updates: India will be banking on Neeraj Chopra for that elusive gold medal in Javelin. Neeraj showed a glimpse of his brilliance in the qualifying and two other Indians, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, also qualified for the final. India is currently in 10th place with 17 medals, and a number of boxers will also be in action.