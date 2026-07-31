Commonwealth Games Day 9 Live Updates: Preeti Pawar Moves Into 54kg Final, To Face Scarlett Savannah Delgado In Gold Medal Bout
Commonwealth Games Day 9 Live Updates: Focus will be on Neeraj Chopra, who will be in action in the javelin final.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Commonwealth Games Day 9 Live Updates: India will be banking on Neeraj Chopra for that elusive gold medal in Javelin. Neeraj showed a glimpse of his brilliance in the qualifying and two other Indians, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh, also qualified for the final. India is currently in 10th place with 17 medals, and a number of boxers will also be in action.
Live Blog
Commonwealth Games Day 9 Live Updates: India will hope to secure at least a couple of gold medals in Glasgow.
Commonwealth Games Day 9 Live Updates: Preeti Pawar storms into final
CWG 2026 live: Preeti Pawar was dominating from the very moment she stepped into the ring and will now face Scarlett Delgado of Canada in the gold bout.
Commonwealth Games Day 9 Live Updates: Preeti Pawar looks very dangerous
CWG 2026 live: Preeti Pawar takes round 2 convincingly.
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Commonwealth Games Day 9 Live Updates: Preeti Pawar takes first round
CWG 2026 live: As expected, Preeti Pawar wins the first round.
Commonwealth Games Day 9 Live Updates: Mwape starts on a aggressive note
CWG 2026 live: Catherine Mwape is trying to land punch after punch, but Preeti is combining her offence and defence pretty well so far.
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Commonwealth Games Day 9 Live Updates: Preeti Pawar enters the ring
CWG 2026 live: Preeti Pawar looks confident ahead of the showdown.
Commonwealth Games Day 9 Live Updates: Preeti Pawar will be up next
CWG 2026 live: Preeti Pawar is pitted against Catherine Mwape in the Women's 54kg boxing semifinal.
Commonwealth Games Day 9 Live Updates: Tejaswin Shankar finishes 2nd in Heat 2
CWG 2026 live: Tejaswin Shankar finishes behind Damien Warner as he clocks 14.41s in 110m hurdles. He is now overall second with 5261 points.
Commonwealth Games Day 9 Live Updates: Meanwhile India to face Brazil
CWG 2026 live: The All India Football Federation has confirmed that India will face Brazil in a highly anticipated international friendly match in Kolkata on October 3.
Commonwealth Games Day 9 Live Updates: Tejaswin Shankar will be in action
CWG 2026 live: Tejaswin Shankar will take part in the men's 100m hurdles for the decathlon event.
Commonwealth Games Day 9 Live Updates: All eyes on Neeraj Chopra
CWG 2026 live: Neeraj Chopra will look to end his prolonged 8-year wait for a Commonwealth Games gold.