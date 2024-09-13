sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Cook scores 3 TDs to help Bills rout Dolphins 31-10, Tagovailoa leaves with concussion

Published 14:26 IST, September 13th 2024

Cook scores 3 TDs to help Bills rout Dolphins 31-10, Tagovailoa leaves with concussion

James Cook caught a touchdown pass and ran for two scores and the Buffalo Bills routed Miami 31-10 on Thursday night, with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leaving early because of a concussion.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:26 IST, September 13th 2024