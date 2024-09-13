Published 14:26 IST, September 13th 2024
Cook scores 3 TDs to help Bills rout Dolphins 31-10, Tagovailoa leaves with concussion
James Cook caught a touchdown pass and ran for two scores and the Buffalo Bills routed Miami 31-10 on Thursday night, with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leaving early because of a concussion.
- SportFit
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
