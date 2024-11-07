Published 16:20 IST, November 7th 2024
1st T20I: India's Second Line Stars Look For A Breakaway Series Against South Africa
As India firmly embraces a transition phase, a clutch of second line stars such as Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will be hoping for a breakaway series in the four T20Is against South Africa, starting with the first contest here Friday.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
1st T20I: India's Second Line Stars Look For A Breakaway Series Against South Africa | Image: BCCI
Advertisement
16:20 IST, November 7th 2024