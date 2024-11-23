2025 Champions Trophy Turmoil Continues As PCB Shuts Down Speculation on Talks with ICC & BCCI

The dilemma over the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 continues as the suspense over the tournament's official schedule remains. India continues to hold the stance that the team isn't travelling to Pakistan over security issues, while the PCB remains steadfast that the tournament will be solely hosted in Pakistan and no hybrid mode will be followed. The ICC remains in turmoil over the situation as the two cricket giants remain at an impasse. Recently, speculations were rife that the ICC had sat down with the BCCI and PCB in a virtual meeting, but the Pakistan Cricket Board has offered a contradictory statement.

PCB Dismisses Rumors Of Engaging In Talks With BCCI, ICC Over Champions Trophy 2025

In an attempt to clear up the confusion surrounding the Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board dismissed reports on Saturday that its representatives would be meeting virtually with their counterparts at the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on November 26.

“We have no information from the ICC about any meeting between us, BCCI and ICC,” a reliable PCB source told PTI in conditions of anonymity. The sources also stated that the PCB has yet to receive a response from the ICC about the email it sent to the world body enquiring about India's reluctance to deploy the team to the neighbouring country.

However, an ICC source stated that an internal meeting on Tuesday might be held to resolve the thorny matter. He explained that the meeting was convened because the event's broadcaster has been placing a lot of pressure on the ICC to settle the schedule.

“It is a virtual meeting of the Executive Board members to resolve the issue of the Champions Trophy schedule once for all. There is a chance that there could be a vote on what to do and whether the event should be held — in Pakistan, relocate it or adopt the Hybrid Model as suggested by the BCCI with India playing its matches in the UAE," the source said.