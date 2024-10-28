Published 23:23 IST, October 28th 2024
2028 LA Olympics cricket competition could be held on East Coast
Cricket competitions of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games could take place on the East Coast of United States in order to cater to the massive audience in India and also tap into the huge domestic market of the sport in the host country, according to the host committee chair Casey Wasserman.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Virat Kohli in Team India's training nets | Image: PTI
23:23 IST, October 28th 2024