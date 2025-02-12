'How Quickly The Plan Is Abandoned': Aakash Chopra Questions Indian Team Management After Infamous Jaiswal-Siraj CT 2025 Snub

Champions Trophy 2025: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy that is to be played in Pakistan and the UAE. Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the upcoming marquee event with Shubman Gill as the deputy. Few selection calls that India made are being questioned and have raised many eyebrows. The selection committee had picked Yashasvi Jaiswal as Shubman Gill's backup in the ongoing India vs England ODI series, but the southpaw's dismal performance in the first match has resulted in him losing his spot in the Indian squad.

Jasprit Bumrah , owing to injury issues has been left out of the Indian squad. The star pacer picked up a back injury after the culmination of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which India lost to Australia by 3-1. It was being perceived that Mohammed Siraj will make the cut if Bumrah fails to regain match fitness within the stipulated time, but as things have been, Harshit Rana has been included in the side and Siraj has been named in the list of non travelling reserves.

Aakash Chopra Questions The Indian Team Management

Mohammad Siraj has been Jasprit Bumrah's bowling partner for a very long time now and has shared his load across all the formats of the game. Siraj was also the part of the Indian team that won the World T20 back in 2024. From 44 ODI matches that Siraj has played, he has taken a total of 71 wickets at an economy of 5.19. Siraj's exclusion and Harshit Rana's inclusion in India's Champions Trophy squad has surprised everybody including former India opener Aakash Chopra.

Chopra also called out the Indian selectors for excluding Yashasvi Jaiswal after just one flop show against England, that too on his debut. By Shreyas Iyer's own admission, he wasn't a part of the Indian playing for the first ODI against England. But an untimely injury to former India skipper Virat Kohli might have forced the Indian team management to include Iyer in the playing XI and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Iyer ended up scoring 59 runs from 36 balls and it helped him cement his place in the Indian squad that has been picked for the Champions Trophy.

No Jasprit Bumrah For India In Champions Trophy

