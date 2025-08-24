Updated 24 August 2025 at 11:58 IST
'They Are Picking And Choosing': AB De Villiers Backs Jasprit Bumrah, Calls Out Indian Spearhead's Critics Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025
Jasprit Bumrah has played a total of 70 T20Is for India and has taken 89 wickets at an average of 17.74 and with an economy of 6.28. Bumrah last played a T20I for India in 2024
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Jasprit Bumrah's return to the Indian T20I team has been one of the biggest talking points of the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. The star Indian spearhead last played a T20I for India in 2024 when the 'Men in Blue' defeated South Africa to win their second World T20. Bumrah, who has been playing only Test cricket for quite some time now, will return to play white-ball cricket after almost fourteen months. Bumrah playing the Asia Cup will propel India's chances to win the continental cup.
ALSO READ | Sanju Samson's Decisive Career-Saving Move Fails, Sudden Change In Wicketkeeper-Batter's Gameplan Raises Questions On India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad
AB De Villiers Backs BCCI's Method To Manage Jasprit Bumrah's Workload
Jasprit Bumrah has currently faced a lot of criticism for picking and choosing games. The Indian spearhead has had his longstanding issues with career-threatening injuries, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has left no stone unturned to manage his workload. The star Indian pacer played only three matches in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, and this did not sit very well with the fans and the experts of the game.
Bumrah played three Test matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series and picked up 14 wickets in the series. Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player and South Africa captain AB De Villiers has backed Jasprit Bumrah and the BCCI's methods to manage his workload.
"Great to see him in the squad, fit and ready to go. I don't think he will play all the games. It's not like they are picking and choosing. So much cricket these days that for your older guys, over age 30, their work has taken its toll over the years. He will be earmarked for the games that matter and I love that about the selectors being proactive," said the former Proteas captain while speaking on YouTube.
ALSO READ | Star India Players To Miss Duleep Trophy 2025, South Zone Turn Down BCCI's Direct Instructions Ahead Of Inter-Zonal Tournament: Report
India Open Their Asia Cup Campaign On September 10
The upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup is nothing but a dress rehearsal for the Indian team heading into the World T20 that will be played next year. The 'Men in Blue' will open their campaign on September 10, 2025, with a match against the United Arab Emirates.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 24 August 2025 at 11:58 IST