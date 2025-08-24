'They Are Picking And Choosing': AB De Villiers Backs Jasprit Bumrah, Calls Out Indian Spearhead's Critics Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

Jasprit Bumrah's return to the Indian T20I team has been one of the biggest talking points of the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. The star Indian spearhead last played a T20I for India in 2024 when the 'Men in Blue' defeated South Africa to win their second World T20. Bumrah, who has been playing only Test cricket for quite some time now, will return to play white-ball cricket after almost fourteen months. Bumrah playing the Asia Cup will propel India's chances to win the continental cup.

AB De Villiers Backs BCCI's Method To Manage Jasprit Bumrah's Workload

Jasprit Bumrah has currently faced a lot of criticism for picking and choosing games. The Indian spearhead has had his longstanding issues with career-threatening injuries, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has left no stone unturned to manage his workload. The star Indian pacer played only three matches in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, and this did not sit very well with the fans and the experts of the game.

Bumrah played three Test matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series and picked up 14 wickets in the series. Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player and South Africa captain AB De Villiers has backed Jasprit Bumrah and the BCCI's methods to manage his workload.

"Great to see him in the squad, fit and ready to go. I don't think he will play all the games. It's not like they are picking and choosing. So much cricket these days that for your older guys, over age 30, their work has taken its toll over the years. He will be earmarked for the games that matter and I love that about the selectors being proactive," said the former Proteas captain while speaking on YouTube.

India Open Their Asia Cup Campaign On September 10