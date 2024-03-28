×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

'Yes, we have served him a show-cause notice': Indian cricketer reprimanded by state cricket body

The Andhra Cricket Association has served a show-cause notice to Hanuma Vihari a month after the India batter accused the governing body of unceremoniously removing him from captaincy and vowed not to play for the state again.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hanuma Vihari while playing for Team India
Hanuma Vihari while playing for Team India | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 The Andhra Cricket Association has served a show-cause notice to Hanuma Vihari a month after the India batter accused the governing body of unceremoniously removing him from captaincy and vowed not to play for the state again.

However, Vihari is yet to respond to the notice which was served after the ACA Apex Council meeting a few days ago.

Advertisement

“Yes, we have served him a show-cause notice and we are awaiting his reply,” an ACA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

However, the official said the association did not want to prolong the issue.

Advertisement

“This is just to find what made him react the way he did last month. He has not reached out to us, so this is a chance for him to come out with his grievances.

“After all, we value Vihari and his contributions to the growth of state cricket as he has played a big part in Andhra going up in the ranks in domestic cricket,” he added.

Advertisement

The train of unsavoury incidents began soon after Andhra lost to Madhya Pradesh in this year’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal.

The 30-year-old right-handed batter took to social media to accuse the ACA of stripping him of captaincy right after Andhra’s first match of the season against Bengal.

Advertisement

However, at that time Vihari attributed the decision to “personal reasons.” But in his Instagram post, Vihari said the ACA acted under pressure from a local politician after his son, a 17th player during that match, complained that the middle-order batter shouted swear words at him.

“I have decided that I will never play for Andhra where I lost my self-respect,” Vihari wrote in his emotional outburst.

Advertisement

Later, Vihari, who played 16 Tests for India, also posted a letter of support from his fellow Andhra players on his X account.

However, KN Prudhuvi Raj, the 17th player during the match against Bengal, also took to social media and lambasted Vihari for making false accusations against him.

Advertisement

“Personal attacks and vulgar language are not acceptable in any kind of human platform. Everyone in the team knows what happened that day,” wrote Raj on his Instagram handle.

 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth Engaged

a few seconds ago
OpenAI

OpenAI GPT earning

a few seconds ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

a minute ago
Naveen Polishetty

Naveen Accident

2 minutes ago
LCA Tejas IAF

news

3 minutes ago
DGQA

DGQA to undergo overhaul

3 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

MI camp divided

6 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-515 Result Today

KARUNYA PLUS KN-515 Today

7 minutes ago
Parineeti

Parineeti In White Shirt

8 minutes ago
Big Breaking: Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Attacks Centre Over ED Heat on AAP Leaders

Kejriwal Court Statement

9 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Is Parineeti Pregnant?

13 minutes ago
Exam Results

Karnataka 1st PUC result

13 minutes ago
Emerging markets

Emerging market stocks

17 minutes ago
Good Friday

Good Friday 2024

19 minutes ago
Bigbasket said it has altered its slotted delivery service to deliver within two hours against the earlier option of same day or next day delivery.

Gig economy in India

20 minutes ago
Bollywood actor Govinda

Govinda and LS Polls

20 minutes ago
Dalit Woman Raped In UP's Ballia, Accused Held

Dalit Woman Raped In UP

20 minutes ago
Nandre Burger

Burger on cricket

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  3. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 16 hours ago

  5. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo