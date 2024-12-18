After A Narrow Escape At The Gabba, More Problems In Store for India Ahead Of Boxing Day Test Match

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has created many bittersweet moments for Team India. To be fair and honest, apart from the Perth Test match, India has looked like a side that is waiting for the opposition to crumble under pressure. Australia have been dominating India and the visitors currently have a plenty of problems to address. Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement brings the fact to light that the seniors of the team are under tremendous pressure but they only have themselves to blame.

The New Zealand Test series that was played at home, prior to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series exposed India's long-standing weakness of playing spin bowling. A 3-0 loss at home is unheard of, but India managed to do the impossible and they never bounced back against New Zealand. Under the captaincy of Jasprit Bumrah , India did bounce back in Perth, but that has been the only saving grace from the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far.

The Great Gabba Escape

Heavy showers were always expected to disrupt the third Test match of the India vs Australia Test series and it panned out exactly in the same way. While raising many eyebrows, Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first in Brisbane. Many perceived it as a decision that was taken based on the cloud covering above the Gabba, but India failed to exploit the conditions.

Rain interruption during the IND vs AUS Gabba Test match | Image: Associated Press

As compared to the batting unit, the bowlers have been rescuing India for a very long time now, but even the pace bowling attack is showing signs of crumbling under pressure. Jasprit Bumrah, India's skipper in the series opener has been operating on his own and hasn't been able to find any support from the other end. India's plans completely backfired as the Aussies amassed a total of 445 runs in the first innings of the Brisbane Test.

Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul celebrate a fall of wicket | Image: Associated Press

Showers at regular intervals in Brisbane did bring India into the game somehow, but they were at a great risk of following-on. Ravindra Jadeja teamed up with KL Rahul and some late assault from Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah did save India from the humiliation, but one can't hide from the fact that Indian batters are not doing justice to their stature.

Big Problems Ahead Of Boxing Day Test

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma during the Brisbane Test | Image: Associated Press