Published 19:46 IST, November 5th 2024
Agni Chopra's dream: Playing Ranji Elite division after big start with Mizoram in Plate League
In only nine games since his debut in the Ranji Trophy Plate league for Mizoram earlier this year, Agni, son of Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra, has garnered 1585 runs with eight fours and four fifties.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Agni Chopra | Image: Instagram/ agnidevchopra55
Advertisement
19:28 IST, November 5th 2024