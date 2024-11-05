sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:46 IST, November 5th 2024

Agni Chopra's dream: Playing Ranji Elite division after big start with Mizoram in Plate League

In only nine games since his debut in the Ranji Trophy Plate league for Mizoram earlier this year, Agni, son of Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra, has garnered 1585 runs with eight fours and four fifties.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Agni Chopra
Agni Chopra | Image: Instagram/ agnidevchopra55
