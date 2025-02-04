Amid Injury And Fitness Concerns, Mohammed Shami On The Cusp Of Registering Big Career Milestone In IND vs ENG 1st ODI

Mohammed Shami returned from his prolonged injury spell in the T20I series against England. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, the 34-year-old will once again lead the Indian bowling lineup in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England.

Shami hadn't played a single match since the ICC ODI World Cup final last year and warmed up for the upcoming ODI series by participating in two T20I games against England in the recently concluded series. Shami will be in focus as he will also be adamant to prove his match fitness to the BCCI selectors.

The ace Indian fast bowler is standing on the cusp of a huge record when India host England in the 1st ODI in Nagpur on February 6. Shami, who has 195 wickets in 101 ODI games so far, could surpass Mitchell Starc to be part of an elite list. The Sunrisers Hyderabad star needs five wickets in Nagpur to be the fastest bowler in the world to secure 200 wickets in ODI history.

Shami will also be the 8th Indian bowler to register 200 scalps to his name. Current BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar happens to be the fastest Indian bowler with 200 wickets as things stand. He took 133 matches to etch his name in history books and now Shami will have the chance to dethrone him from the top.

India Host England In 3-match ODI Series

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian Cricket Team will host England for a three-match ODI series. Ahead of the Champions Trophy, this will serve as a golden chance for all the players to sharpen their skills in a bid to enhance their performance in the marquee tournament. India will have a tough task to cut out against Bangladesh when the two sides meet on February 20. The ‘Men In Blue’ will then take on their archrival Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai.

Top five bowlers with Fastest 200 wickets in ODIs