Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Archer bowling at "exceptional pace", trying to get him ready for T20 WC: Sussex coach Farbrace

Jofra Archer is once again cranking up "exceptional pace" following a series of injury setbacks since 2019 and is on England selectors' radar for the T20 World Cup this year.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jofra Archer joins England's training camp
Jofra Archer joins England's training camp | Image:X/EnglandCricket
Archer's county side Sussex's coach Paul Farbrace said that the 29-year-old is bowling with the likes of England's Ollie Robinson and the West Indies' Jayden Seales in training and the plan is to make him ready for the showpiece event.

"Last week in practice there was a spell where Oliver (Robinson) had bowled, Jayden bowled and then Jofra came into the middle and bowled -- and he came marching out and bowled exceptionally quick," Farbrace was quoted as saying by The Telegraph on Tuesday.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 12:18 IST

