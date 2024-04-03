Advertisement

Jofra Archer is once again cranking up "exceptional pace" following a series of injury setbacks since 2019 and is on England selectors' radar for the T20 World Cup this year.

Archer's county side Sussex's coach Paul Farbrace said that the 29-year-old is bowling with the likes of England's Ollie Robinson and the West Indies' Jayden Seales in training and the plan is to make him ready for the showpiece event.

"Last week in practice there was a spell where Oliver (Robinson) had bowled, Jayden bowled and then Jofra came into the middle and bowled -- and he came marching out and bowled exceptionally quick," Farbrace was quoted as saying by The Telegraph on Tuesday.