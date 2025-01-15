Published 20:27 IST, January 15th 2025
Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Premier League LIVE In India, USA, UK and Australia?
Here are all of the live streaming details for the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Two of the biggest clubs in London and in the Premier League, Arsenal and Tottenham are going to face off against each other. Arsenal are currently one of the clubs who is contention to win the Premier League and are chasing after Liverpool who are on top of the table. Tottenham are in the middle of the table in thirteenth position. Both teams did not win their last match and will be looking to get the win as Spurs come in off a loss and Arsenal off a draw.
Where will Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League 2024-25 match be played?
The Premier League 2024-25 match between Arsenal and Tottenham will be played at the Emirates Stadium.
When will Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League 2024-25 match be played?
The Premier League 2024-25 match between Arsenal and Tottenham will be played on Wednesday, 15th January at 1:30AM IST.
How to watch live broadcast of Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League 2024-25 match in India?
The live broadcast of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Arsenal and Tottenham will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch live streaming Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League 2024-25 match in India?
The live streaming of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Arsenal and Tottenham will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.
How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League 2024-25 match in the USA?
Fans in the USA can watch the Premier League 2024-25 match between Arsenal and Tottenham live on NBC, Peacock and USA Network.
How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League 2024-25 match in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the Premier League 2024-25 match between Arsenal and Tottenham live on SkySports and SkyGo app.
How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League 2024-25 match in Australia?
Fans in Australia can watch the Premier League 2024-25 match between Arsenal and Tottenham live on Optus Sport.
Updated 20:27 IST, January 15th 2025