Published 17:06 IST, July 26th 2024

Asia Cup: Smriti and Renuka shine as India wallop Bangladesh by 10 wickets, enter final

Pacer Renuka Singh give the initial surge with a three-wicket haul while Smriti Mandhana made brisk fifty as India walloped Bangladesh by 10 wickets to march into their ninth women’s Asia Cup final here on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India beat Bangladesh
India beat Bangladesh | Image: ACC
