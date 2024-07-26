Published 17:06 IST, July 26th 2024
Asia Cup: Smriti and Renuka shine as India wallop Bangladesh by 10 wickets, enter final
Pacer Renuka Singh give the initial surge with a three-wicket haul while Smriti Mandhana made brisk fifty as India walloped Bangladesh by 10 wickets to march into their ninth women’s Asia Cup final here on Friday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India beat Bangladesh | Image: ACC
