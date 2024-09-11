sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NSA Doval In Russia | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mandya Clashes | Delhi Rains | Manipur Unrest | Trump vs Harris |

Published 21:07 IST, September 11th 2024

Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah Announces the Launch of a New Multination Tournament

Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah on Wednesday announced the launch of inaugural Women's U-19 T20 Asia Cup, which will be held every two years and would serve as a preparatory event for the colts T20 World Cup.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
icc new chairman jay shah big statement on test cricket
Jay Shah | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:07 IST, September 11th 2024