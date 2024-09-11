Published 21:07 IST, September 11th 2024
Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah Announces the Launch of a New Multination Tournament
Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah on Wednesday announced the launch of inaugural Women's U-19 T20 Asia Cup, which will be held every two years and would serve as a preparatory event for the colts T20 World Cup.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jay Shah | Image: PTI
