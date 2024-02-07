English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 23:26 IST

Atherton feels India's spinners will win it for them

Former England captain Michael Atherton reckons India's superior spin attack will win them the five-Test home series against Ben Stokes and Co. The first Test begins in Hyderabad on Thursday. England decided to prepare for the tour in Abu Dhabi rather than playing a tour game in India.

Press Trust Of India
R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja
R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former England captain Michael Atherton reckons India's superior spin attack will win them the five-Test home series against Ben Stokes and Co.

The first Test begins in Hyderabad on Thursday. England decided to prepare for the tour in Abu Dhabi rather than playing a tour game in India.

Advertisement

Only Jack Leach is a seasoned spinner in the England squad with the others being the inexperienced Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed. India boast of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

"I think India will win. Their spinners are better than England's and that will be the defining thing in the end," Atherton told Skysports.

Advertisement

England last won a series in India back in 2012 when Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar outbowled their Indian counterparts.

"If you go to India, spin will play a big part, it historically has done and I suspect it always will do. India do have a very strong seam attack as well," said Atherton.

Advertisement

"India's four spinners are very different to England's. They have two left-arm finger spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. They have a wrist spinner in Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the greatest spinners of all time.

"England have a solid left-arm spinner in Jack Leach and then three very inexperienced spinners after that with Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed.

Advertisement

"It will be a particular challenge for them but the selectors see a high ceiling for them," he added.

The pitches are expected to turn from day one in India, providing a massive test also for the England batters. 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 23:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Viral Video Showcases how Rubber Slippers Are Made| Watch

    Info10 minutes ago

  2. Maharashtra tops list of cyberfraud losses in 2023

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  4. Terrorists Open Fire on Two Civilians Leaving One Dead in Srinagar

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Virat Kohli update: BIG news coming in on star player's availability

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement