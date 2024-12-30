Australia Defeats India by 184 Runs in 4th Test; Takes 2-1 Series Lead After Struggles Clear From Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli

Australia defeated India by a challenging 184 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in an exciting fourth Test match, giving them a 2-1 series lead. Setting a goal of 340 Australia posted 474 and 234 while knocking India out for 369 and 155 in their two innings. With a brave 84, Yashasvi Jaiswal led the Indian fight; unfortunately, timely wickets from Pat Cummins and Scott Boland crushed their hopes. After Rishabh Pant's contentious dismissal, India's second innings suffered and they lost their last eight wickets for just 42 runs in a fall-off. While Bumrah kept on impressive for India, claiming a five-wicket haul early in the game, Nathan Lyon and Boland excelled with the ball. Australia eventually prevailed.