Australia's Scott Boland Fine-tunes Length In Net Session Ahead Of Boxing Day Test Match At MCG

Scott Boland celebrates the dismissal of Virat Kohli during the day two of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is where Scott Boland truly feels at home.

Out of his 40 Test wickets so far, the most memorable debut came at this very ground. Boland’s first impression was so strong that it remains the most lasting one to date -- blowing away England with figures of 6 for 7 in the second innings during his debut, buoyed by his loyal supporters.

Now, as another Boxing Day Test approaches at the 'G', Boland is ready to step in once again for Josh Hazlewood, continuing the role of the perfect first substitute that has defined his 11-Test career.

And just like a true workhorse, his practice sessions are as regimented as they come. On Monday, during Australia’s first session ahead of the fourth Test, Boland’s focus was clear.

Known for hitting hard lengths, Boland practiced single-net spot bowling without any batters. His aim was to fine-tune the length ideal for the MCG track.

Boland is not a conventional swing bowler and relies more on pace and movement off the track, striving to hit the good length area, typically around five metres.

With assistant coach Daniel Vettori present, Boland was seen trying to land the ball on four yellow cones placed approximately five metres from the batter’s popping crease. For some time, he tried to hit the hard length but there were a few over-pitched deliveries, falling into what could be considered a drivable length.

After few deliveries, Boland went back to his run-up and had a chat with Vettori. While the discussion’s content couldn’t be deciphered from a distance, Boland could be seen walking down the track to readjust the cones. This time, they were placed about seven metres away, slightly back of the length.

During the session, Boland bowled that length more consistently, generating steep bounce, which could spell trouble for the Indian batters.

Smith, Labuschagne slog it out; Webster in better touch than Marsh ======================================== With literally no gap between his feet, Steve Smith’s stance looked unconventional and far from aesthetically pleasing, but no one can question the man who has 33 Test hundreds to his name.

As usual, Smith faced an extended session of throwdowns. Despite his laboured century in Brisbane, which must have boosted his confidence, his net session didn’t quite reflect that.

After being bowled by a throwdown, Smith cursed himself loudly and seemed ready to smash the wicket in frustration.

At the other end, Marnus Labuschagne played and missed repeatedly, remaining busy as pressure mounts on George Bailey’s selection committee to consider new options for his position.

But perhaps the middle order replacements currently available may not be half as good as Labuschagne.