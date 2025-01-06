Australia's Tactics To Break Down Rohit Sharma Was Successful: Kerry O'Keeffe

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma wilted under the traditional Australian tactic of mentally breaking down the opposition captains during the just-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, said former spinner Kerry O’Keeffe.

India lost the five-match series 1-3 and Rohit made just 31 runs from three Tests at an average of 6.20.

“They couldn’t bring down (Jasprit) Bumrah. He was too good. But then the baton was passed to Rohit Sharma and they brought him down straight away, to the extent that he withdrew from the final Test,” O’Keeffe told Fox Sports.

“So that’s a tactic they seem to want to do if they can, if they can break the skipper and make him anonymous, it empowers them,” he added.

It may be recalled that former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath used to make pre-series predictions as how many times he will dismiss the opposition captain and it often worked against the likes of ex-England skipper Michael Atherton.

Bumrah led India in the first Test at Perth in the absence of Rohit, who stayed back in India for the birth of his second child.

India won the match by 295 runs. The 37-year-old Rohit took over from Bumrah in the second Test in Adelaide, but his personal form and the team’s fortunes went south from that point.

Eventually, Rohit “opted out” of the fifth and final Test Sydney with Bumrah returning to guide the side.

The 75-year-old further validated his point saying the Aussies could not dominate Ajinkya Rahane during the 2021-22 series which India won.

“They couldn’t get Ajinkya Rahane the last time and he won the series,” he said.

O’Keeffe, who played 24 Tests and two ODIs for Australia, said Australia had employed a similar strategy against captains of other visiting teams.

“But if you look at the captains they’ve brought down in recent times, Sharma. Tick. Shan Masood with Pakistan. It was three-nil. Kraigg Brathwaite, it was one-all, but they were on top of Kraigg.

“They went to New Zealand and brought down Tim Southee, winning two-nil,” O’Keeffe added.

The leg-spinner also said veteran batter and former India skipper Virat Kohli had become “bunny” of pacer Scott Boland in the series.