Published 23:07 IST, January 23rd 2025

Australia's Women Win Ashes Series With Another T20 Victory Over England

The Australians won the rain-affected second Twenty20 by six runs in Canberra on Thursday to extend their 100% start to the series and move into a 10-0 lead with just one more T20 and a test match remaining.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Charlie Dean
Charlie Dean appeals for a LBW decision on Grace Harris during their Women's Ashes T20 cricket match in Canberra | Image: AP Photo

Australia's women had already retained the Ashes. Now they've won the series against England.

The Australians won the rain-affected second Twenty20 by six runs in Canberra on Thursday to extend their 100% start to the series and move into a 10-0 lead with just one more T20 and a test match remaining.

The English were set 186 to win and reached 168-4 with five balls left when heavy rain fell and no further play was possible. They were six runs short of the required score set by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

The Australians, who have won all three ODIs and the first two T20s, have held the Ashes since 2015, when they won the multi-format series on English soil.

