Published 19:40 IST, October 8th 2024
Australia Tour: India likely to play intra-squad practice game against India A
The Indian team is expected to leave for Australia at least two weeks prior to the first Test starting November 22 in Perth and will be playing one or two intra-squad matches against their 'A' team colleagues as a tune-up to the opening fixture.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India's Rohit Sharma with the winners trophy after the 2nd India vs Bangladesh Test Match at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh | Image: BCCI
