Australian Selectors Have Got This Wrong: Michael Clarke On Nathan McSweeney Axing

Former captain Michael Clarke feels the Australian selectors have erred by dropping Nathan McSweeney mid-series against India, saying the snub can potentially "end his career".

The 25-year-old, who made his debut in the first Test in Perth last month, was dropped from the squad on Wednesday with the selectors adding teenage sensation Sam Konstas for the remaining two Tests against India.

"Nathan McSweeney has been dropped. I can't believe that. No matter who they picked in that opening position, they had to give them the series," Clarke said on the 'Beyond 23 Cricket' podcast.

"I think the selectors have got this wrong. We've got Usman Khawaja who is 38 years old, he's made no runs. He's a senior player," he added.

McSweeney had scores of 10, 0, 39, 10 not out, 9 and 4 in his six innings while the experienced Usman Khawaja was no better with scores of 8, 4, 13, 9 not out, 21 and 8 in the three games.

Clarke argued that any youngster debuting in Australia is dealing with the toughest batting conditions, and in McSweeney's case, facing the best bowler (Jasprit Bumrah) in the world.

"You are opening the batting in Perth, day-night Test in Adelaide and the Gabba... toughest places in the world to open.

"He made an unreal 40 (39) in Adelaide...that will be the toughest batting conditions he will ever face in batting in his career... swing, seam, Bumrah, the number one bowler in the world, running in to bowl that was his second Test match." The former skipper asked whether the selectors will treat the under-performing senior members of the team in a similar manner after a few failures.

"We've got Marnus Labuschagne, who we were talking about before the series, before he made a 60. He has made no runs.

"Smith batted like a genius and made a hard-fought 100 here, but he's been under pressure. Everyone apart from McSweeney is over 30 years of age, and high 30s," Clarke pointed out.

"Are we going to keep giving youngsters two or three games and then try someone else and keep these older players?" he asked.

"What happens if Usman Khawaja retires in two Test matches? Does McSweeney then come back in or does he go to the back of the queue? This could end his career," he went on.

Clarke said if the selectors had decided to put their faith in McSweeney ahead of the series, the youngster should have retained his place throughout the summer.

"They have got to come out and say, 'we made a mistake picking him.' I don't think it's fair. They picked him, he deserved the summer," Clarke said.