Bangladesh arrive in Chennai, skipper Shanto confident of good show after Pakistan series win
A confident Bangladesh team arrived in India on Sunday for two Test matches and three T20Is with visiting skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto hoping that their historic 2-0 series win in Pakistan recently would hold them in good stead against the formidable hosts in the coming weeks.
17:40 IST, September 15th 2024