sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |

Published 17:40 IST, September 15th 2024

Bangladesh arrive in Chennai, skipper Shanto confident of good show after Pakistan series win

A confident Bangladesh team arrived in India on Sunday for two Test matches and three T20Is with visiting skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto hoping that their historic 2-0 series win in Pakistan recently would hold them in good stead against the formidable hosts in the coming weeks.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Najmul Hossain Shanto
Najmul Hossain Shanto | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:40 IST, September 15th 2024