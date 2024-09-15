Published 17:40 IST, September 15th 2024

Bangladesh arrive in Chennai, skipper Shanto confident of good show after Pakistan series win

A confident Bangladesh team arrived in India on Sunday for two Test matches and three T20Is with visiting skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto hoping that their historic 2-0 series win in Pakistan recently would hold them in good stead against the formidable hosts in the coming weeks.