Bangladesh Captain Eggs Crowd to Chant 'Allahu Akbar' During U-19 Asia Cup Final vs India | WATCH

During the final stages of the summit clash between India- Bangladesh of the U-19 Asia Cup , Azizul Hakim Tamim was spotted pumping the crowd to chant ‘Allahu Akbar’ on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Azizul Hakim Tamim was at the centre of it all egging on the packed crowd in DIS. It was a comprehensive win for the Bangladesh side who successfully defended 199. The Bangladesh side won the match by 59 runs as India could not gun down a below-par total. From the start of the game, chants of 'Allahu Akbar' were heard ringing inside the Dubai Stadium which made it deafening. What did not go down well with fans on social space was the fact that the Bangladeshi skipper egging on the crowd to do the religious chants.