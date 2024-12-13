BCCI Announces India's Squads for T20I And ODI Series Against West Indies

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the squads for the T20I and ODI series between the India women's team and their West Indies counterparts. The Women’s Selection Committee has picked India's 15-member squads for both T20I and ODI contests, scheduled to start on December 15.

Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side in both formats despite the Indian team's latest failures under her captaincy. India recently lost the ODI series against Australia 3-0. Prior to that, India made a group-stage exit from the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana has been named Harmanpreet's deputy.

India's squad for the white-ball series against West Indies

India’s squad for the three T20I series against West Indies: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Nandini Kashyap, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sajana Sajeevan, Raghvi Bist, Renuka Singh Thakur, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav

India’s squad for the three ODI series against West Indies: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thakur

India vs West Indies: Full schedule