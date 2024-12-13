sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:04 IST, December 13th 2024

BCCI Announces India's Squads for T20I And ODI Series Against West Indies

The Selection Committee has picked India's 15-member squads for both T20I and ODI contests, scheduled to start on December 15.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the squads for the T20I and ODI series between the India women's team and their West Indies counterparts. The Women’s Selection Committee has picked India's 15-member squads for both T20I and ODI contests, scheduled to start on December 15. 

Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side in both formats despite the Indian team's latest failures under her captaincy. India recently lost the ODI series against Australia 3-0. Prior to that, India made a group-stage exit from the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana has been named Harmanpreet's deputy. 

India's squad for the white-ball series against West Indies

India’s squad for the three T20I series against West Indies: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Nandini Kashyap, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sajana Sajeevan, Raghvi Bist, Renuka Singh Thakur, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav

India’s squad for the three ODI series against West Indies: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thakur

India vs West Indies: Full schedule

West Indies tour of India – 2024-25
S. No.Date (From)TimeMatchVenue
1Sun15-Dec-247:00 PM1st T20IDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
2Tue17-Dec-247:00 PM2nd T20IDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
3Thu19-Dec-247:00 PM3rd T20IDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
4Sun22-Dec-241:30 PM1st ODIKotambi Stadium, Vadodara
5Tue24-Dec-241:30 PM2nd ODIKotambi Stadium, Vadodara
6Fri27-Dec-249:30 AM3rd ODIKotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Updated 21:04 IST, December 13th 2024