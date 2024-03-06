×

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

BCCI Apex Council to discuss policy for state associations to collaborate with foreign boards

A new policy for state associations to collaborate with foreign boards will be discussed by the BCCI's Apex Council meeting on March 18. "Discussion on policy for state cricket associations collaborating with foreign boards for organising cricket,"

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BCCI
BCCI president Roger Binny | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A new policy for state associations to collaborate with foreign boards will be discussed by the BCCI's Apex Council meeting on March 18.

"Discussion on policy for state cricket associations collaborating with foreign boards for organising cricket," read item number five in the eight-point agenda, which is in possession with PTI.

The Apex Council will also discuss the ratification of senior men's player contracts for the period October 1, 2023 to September 30.

Also on the agenda is the tentative schedule for the upcoming domestic season (2024-25).

The progress of the new National Cricket Academy and the committee formed for appointment of service provider for video equipment to cover domestic matches will also be discussed.

Also up for discussion will be the representations made by organisations from the Union Territories of Daman and Diu demanding Associate Membership.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

