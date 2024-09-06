LIVE-BLOG
Published 11:57 IST, September 6th 2024
Duleep Trophy Round 1, Day 2 Live Updates & Score: B Indrajith loses wicket, India C score 168
India's domestic red-ball season officially kicks off as the Duleep Trophy has begun. Day 1 turned out to be a bowler's paradise as they shined throughout Day 1. Batters Musheer Khan and Axar Patel were among the standouts in both matches. Check out all the updates of the Day 2 action here at Republic SportFit.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Edited by: Pavitra Shome