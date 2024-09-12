sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Published 10:54 IST, September 12th 2024

Duleep Trophy Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates & Score: 2nd Round Action begins in Anantpur

After the Round 1 action, all the India sides will lock horns today. Day 1 action will take place between India A and India D while India B will face off against India C. Both matches are set to take place in Anantpur. Team B and C have secured a win in the first round, and the pressure is upon India A and D to level the score. Check out all the live updates & score here at R Sport Fit.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Edited by: Pavitra Shome
