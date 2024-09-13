LIVE-BLOG
Published 13:12 IST, September 13th 2024
Duleep Trophy Round 2 Day 2 Live Updates & Score: Padikkal holds the ground strong
Round 2 of the Duleep Trophy tournament had some thunderous action take place in Anantapur. The non-televised match delivered up to expectations with Ruturaj Gaikwad's resilience and Ishan Kishan's red-ball comeback with a ton. In the other match, Shams Mulani also delivered a strong effort to keep his side rolling. Check out the updates of the live action here at R Sport Fit.
- SportFit
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk