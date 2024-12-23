BCCI Drops Major Update On Mohammad Shami's Injury, Also Addresses Star Bowler's Chances Of Playing Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Mohammed Shami in action at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy pre-quarter-final match between Bengal and Chandigarh, at Bengaluru | Image: PTI Photo | Image: PTI

Mohammed Shami has been hustling at the domestic level and continues to perform his spells for Bengal. After a successful heel surgery, the star India pacer is seeking a way back to the Indian Cricket Team and is trying to strengthen his case. A lot of rumours have surfaced over the possibility of the Indian pacer joining the team in Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The BCCI has cleared the air over the scenario and has offered an update on Shami's fitness.

BCCI Clear The Air Over Mohammad Shami's Participation In BGT Tests

The BCCI has offered an injury update on Mohammad Shami and has addressed the possibility of the star pacer joining Team India for the Border Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. The statement said that the medical team has been working on Shami's rehabilitation process after his right heel surgery, and it has been confirmed that he has completely recovered from his heel issues. Shami took part in additional bowling drills to develop his bowling volume and prepare for India's ongoing tour in Australia. But the India pacer sustained a knee swelling, which hinders his plans to be a part of the remaining test matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

"His [Mohammad Shami's] left knee has exhibited minor swelling due to increased joint loading from his bowling workload. The swelling is on the expected lines, owing to the increased bowling after a prolonged period.

Based on the current medical assessment, the BCCI Medical Team has determined that his knee requires more time for controlled exposure to bowling loads. Consequently, he has not been deemed fit for consideration for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," the statement from the BCCI mentioned.

India's Mohammed Shami in action for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy pre-quarter-final match against Chandigarh in Bengaluru | Image: PTI

Amid Absence From Team India, Shami Continues The Grind In Domestic Level Cricket

Upon his return from surgery, Mohammad Shami took part in domestic cricket, as he featured in Bengal's Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh . He also competed in all nine matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy [SMAT], which is a domestic-level T20 tournament. With the Vijay Hazare Trophy approaching soon, Shami's availability for Team Bengal will depend on the progress of his knee.