Updated February 15th, 2024 at 00:44 IST

'NOT going to TOLERATE any other TANTRUMS': Jay Shah issues ULTIMATUM to Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer

This comes after reports emerged suggesting that Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer are deliberately giving a miss to the Ranji Trophy.

Republic Sports Desk
Jay Shah and Ishan Kishan
Jay Shah and Ishan Kishan | Image:PTI/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
During a media interaction at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium renaming event, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah emphasized that centrally contracted Indian players must participate in red-ball cricket in the domestic circuit. Shah made it clear that the Board of Control for Cricket in India will not entertain any excuses regarding this mandate.

Jay Shah issues ultimatum to Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer 

Additionally, Jay Shah stated that the chairman of selectors would have the autonomy to make decisions if a player declines to adhere to instructions from the team management. This comes after reports emerged suggesting that Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer are deliberately giving a miss to the Ranji Trophy despite being dropped from the national squad. 

According to an earlier PTI report, the BCCI is set to enforce a requirement for Indian players to participate in a minimum of three to four Ranji Trophy matches if they intend to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"They have been informed on phone already and I'm going to write letters as well that if your chairman of selectors, your coach and your captain are asking for it then you will have to play red-ball cricket," Jay Shah told the media.

"Whatever advice we get from the NCA — say suppose somebody's body is not able to handle both white-ball and red-ball cricket — so we do not want to impose anything in that regard," he added.

"(It applies to) whoever is fit and young — we are not going to tolerate any other tantrums. This message is for all centrally contracted players. Everyone will have to play, otherwise, the chairman of the selection committee has given me his suggestions and I am going to give him a free hand to let him take his own calls freely," Shah said.

The diktat from Shah has come at a time when Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer are said to be ignoring their respective Ranji Trophy teams despite not being part of the Indian squad. The BCCI has asked all centrally contracted players to participate in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season if not part of the India  vs England Test series. 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 00:44 IST

