Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released an update about the medical condition of a number of players. On March 12, 2024, the BCCI released the following information about the players' fitness.

Rishabh Pant is fit to play in the IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant returns to competitive cricket in the IPL 2024: Following a potentially fatal traffic accident in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, on December 30, 2022, Rishabh Pant underwent a rigorous 14-month rehabilitation programme. As a result, he has been cleared to play as a wicket-keeper batter in the upcoming IPL 2024. Pant's perseverance and will to go back on the pitch are demonstrated by his recuperation.

🚨 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗵 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝘁:



After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, @RishabhPant17 has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming #TATA @IPL 2024… — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2024

Prasidh Krishna is out of IPL 2024:On February 23, 2024, the fast bowler had surgery to repair his left proximal quadriceps tendon. He is being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team at the moment, but he will soon start his recovery at the National Cricket Academy. Unfortunately, because of his continuous recuperation process, Prasidh Krishna will not be able to participate in the next IPL 2024.

🚨 NEWS 🚨



Ahead of the #TATA @IPL 2024, the BCCI has issued the following medical and fitness updates for Rishabh Pant, Prasidh Krishna & Mohd. Shami.



Details 🔽 #TeamIndiahttps://t.co/VQDYeUnnqp — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2024

Mohammed Shami to miss the IPL 2024 and the T20I World Cup 2024: On February 26, 2024, Mohammed Shami, another fast bowler, had a successful procedure to treat a heel issue. Like Prasidh Krishna, Shami is being treated by the BCCI medical staff and is not expected to play in the IPL 2024 as he recovers from surgery.

The BCCI's reports illuminated the players' commitment to their recuperation and rehabilitation procedures. The return to fitness of Rishabh Pant is a good thing for Team India, but the absence of Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna will be felt in the forthcoming IPL season. The players' health and welfare, however, continue to come first, and the BCCI will keep a careful eye on their development.

With their fingers crossed for a prompt return to play on the cricket pitch, supporters will surely be closely monitoring the recuperation journeys of Prasidh Krishna and Mohd Shami as they excitedly await the commencement of the IPL 2024.