English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 07:43 IST

BCCI provides more update on R Ashwin's 'Family Emergency' amid 3rd Test against England

The BCCI made a late-night announcement, stating that Ashwin had requested to be relieved from the Test squad due to a medical emergency within his family.

Vishal Tiwari
R Ashwin
R Ashwin | Image:R Ashwin/Youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On Friday, veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the ongoing third Test match against England, citing a 'family emergency'. The BCCI made a late-night announcement, stating that Ashwin had requested to be relieved from the Test squad due to a medical emergency within his family.

More details emerge about Ashwin's ‘family emergency’

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla provided an update on the reason for R Ashwin's withdrawal from the 3rd Test between India and England in Rajkot after Day 2 on Saturday. Shukla posted on X, informing that Ashwin had to urgently depart from Rajkot to Chennai to be with his mother. 

"Wishing speedy recovery of mother of @ashwinravi99. He has to rush and leave Rajkot test to Chennai to be with his mother," Shukla wrote on Twitter. 

Advertisement

Earlier, the BCCI provided an update regarding Ashwin's sudden withdrawal from the ongoing 3rd Test match in Rajkot. The BCCI said that Ashwin had to withdraw from the match due to a family emergency. The BCCI, however, did not announce Ashwin's replacement in its release. 

Advertisement

“Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully support Ashwin,” the BCCI said in its statement. 

“The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time,” it added. 

Advertisement

It will be intriguing to observe whether the England side, led by Ben Stokes, will consent to India fielding a like-for-like replacement for Ashwin. According to the regulations, the England team must grant approval if India opts to introduce a replacement for Ashwin during the match.

If England side doesn't agree, India will have to bat and bowl with 10 players only and bring in a substitute to field for the remainder of the match in Rajkot. 

Advertisement


 

 

 


 

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 07:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

10 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

10 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

10 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

16 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

16 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

16 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

16 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

16 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

16 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

16 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

16 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

16 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

17 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

17 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Haryana Police Sub-Inspector Dies While on Duty at Shambhu Border

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai: No Injuries Reported, 15 Houses Damaged

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. FIRE Lifestyle: Financial Freedom, Retire Early Is The Millennial Mantra

    Lifestylean hour ago

  4. Banihal-Sangaldan Section of USBRL to Open on This Date

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Shahid Kapoor Surprises Fans Watching TBMAUJ In Theatre

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo