BCCI Selectors Sweat Over India's Champions Trophy Squad, Team Selection Meeting Date Finalized | REPORTS

Champions Trophy 2025: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently mulling over India's squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy that is to be hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The last time, the Champions Trophy was played, India had qualified for the finals but they eventually lost to arch-rivals Pakistan. India will play all their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai as the tournament will be played in the Hybrid Model.

The Indian team play its first match against Bangladesh on February 20, 2025. The marquee India vs Pakistan clash will be played on February 23, 2025 at the same venue and will later be followed by an encounter against New Zealand that is to be played on March 2, 2025. The first semi-final of the Champions Trophy will also be played in Dubai

BCCI Selectors To Meet Before Final Deadline

As per a report published in the Hindustan Times, the selection committee will meet on January 11, Saturday to finalize the squad of the men's 2025 Champions Trophy to be jointly hosted by Pakistan and the UAE. The deadline to finalize the squad is January 12, Sunday. The announcement is likely to come by the end of this week. This will be a provisional squad which can be chopped and changed till February 13.

The BCCI selectors will also have to pick a squad for the home ODIs against England. India are scheduled to play three ODIs against England as a dress rehearsal for the Champions Trophy. After the happenings of the IND vs NZ Test series and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, it is being speculated that Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's job is on the line and he will have to do something very miraculous to turn things around.

Transitional Phase For Team India