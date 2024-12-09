Ben Curran, Brother Of England Cricket Stars Sam And Tom Curran, Called Up By Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe has called up Ben Curran, brother of England cricket stars Sam and Tom Curran, for this month's one-day series at home to Afghanistan.

Two months ago, the 28-year-old batsman announced his willingness to play for the country, following in the footsteps of his late Zimbabwean-born father Kevin Curran.

“Curran earns his place following stellar performances in domestic cricket," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement on Monday.

Ben Curran was born in Northampton when his father, one of Zimbabwe’s best players, was performing on the English county circuit.

His brothers, who were also born outside their father’s homeland, went on to represent England despite all three siblings being raised in Zimbabwe.

Curran is now likely to feature in two tests against Afghanistan on Boxing Day and in the New Year. The ODI series begins in Harare on December 17.