Published 12:47 IST, July 13th 2024
‘If You Gave Me 15 Minutes, It’s Not Enough’: Stokes Honours Anderson After the Latter’s Final Match
Ben Stokes, the captain of the England Test team, hailed the retiring James Anderson and said that he will fall short of time but his compliments will now.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
England's James Anderson on day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London | Image: PA via AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:47 IST, July 13th 2024