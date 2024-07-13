sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 12:47 IST, July 13th 2024

‘If You Gave Me 15 Minutes, It’s Not Enough’: Stokes Honours Anderson After the Latter’s Final Match

Ben Stokes, the captain of the England Test team, hailed the retiring James Anderson and said that he will fall short of time but his compliments will now.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
James Anderson
England's James Anderson on day three of the first Rothesay Men's Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London | Image: PA via AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:47 IST, July 13th 2024