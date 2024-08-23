sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:33 IST, August 23rd 2024

Best preparation for pressure situations in T20 WC: India's Jemimah Rodrigues on her WCPL stint

Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues on Thursday said her maiden foray into women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will help her tackle pressure situations better in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jemimah Rodrigues
Jemimah Rodrigues | Image: Instagram/ Jemimah Rodrigues
