Published 17:25 IST, December 5th 2024
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Gets A Hat-trick After RCB Buys Him For 10.75 Crore In IPL 2025 Auction
This impressive performance comes on the heels of RCB acquiring his services for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in the spotlight after a sensational hat-trick for Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Thursday. This impressive performance comes on the heels of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) acquiring his services for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction last month.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks up a hat-trick
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's hat-trick was a masterclass in bowling, as he dismissed Mumbai Indians ' buy Robin Minz, Bal Krishna, and Vivekanand Tiwari in consecutive deliveries. His impressive figures of 3/6 from four overs, including a maiden, helped Uttar Pradesh secure a thrilling 10-run win over Jharkhand. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named the player of the match for his bowling masterclass.
This performance is a testament to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's enduring talent and his ability to deliver under pressure. With 294 international wickets and over 300 T20 wickets, Kumar is undoubtedly one of India's most skilled pacers even though he may be far far away from getting picked in the Indian cricket team again.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's resurgence is a welcome boost for RCB, who will be counting on him to lead their bowling attack in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. His experience and skill will be invaluable assets for the team, and his recent form suggests that he is ready to make a significant impact. Now, the task in Bhuvneshwar Kumar's hands like that of his teammates will be to help RCB win their maiden IPL title.
Also Read: 'He Will Open!': Rohit Sharma Issues Strong Support for KL Rahul's Role Ahead of Adelaide Test
Also Read: 'Clearly The Best': Ricky Ponting's Jaw-Dropping Comment To End The Bumrah vs McGrath Debate
Updated 17:26 IST, December 5th 2024