Published 16:26 IST, January 12th 2025
BIG BREAKING: IPL 2025 To Start On March 23
The eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on March 23, 2025
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
The Top 5 Batters With The Most Runs In The History Of The IPL | Image: PTI
The eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on March 23, 2025, said IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla.
(This is a breaking story, the copy will be updated soon)
Updated 16:31 IST, January 12th 2025