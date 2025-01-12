sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:26 IST, January 12th 2025

BIG BREAKING: IPL 2025 To Start On March 23

The eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on March 23, 2025

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
The eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on March 23, 2025, said IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla.

(This is a breaking story, the copy will be updated soon)

Updated 16:31 IST, January 12th 2025

IPL