Big Issue For Team India Ahead Of IND vs ENG 3rd T20I As Men In Blue Look To Seal Series Against Three Lions In Rajkot

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's Team India has been extremely dominant so far in the ongoing India vs England five-match T20I series. India are 2-0 up in the series after clinching a thriller in Chennai. The third match of the ongoing T20I series will be played in the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot and India will look to seal the series with a win. India, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav are yet to lose a T20I series after their World T20 triumph against South Africa in Barbados.

The India vs England T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series just before the Champions Trophy starts. The Indian T20I team looks settled as of now with all the departments firing, but it is Suryakumar Yadav's form that has been concerning for the Indian team as far as the ongoing series against England is concerned.

SKY In Dire Need Of Runs

India captain Suryakumar Yadav will be expected to get back to his belligerent best after a prolonged lean run when his uber-aggressive unit takes on a struggling England in the third T20 International, aiming for a series-sealing. Since Suryakumar took over as captain last year, India have hardly put a wrong but his own form has dipped. The year gone by was the least productive for arguably the world's best T20 batter as he totalled 429 runs in 17 innings at an average of 26.81.

Suryakumar averaged close to 35 in 2021, his first year in international cricket, before raising it to 45 plus in the following two years. The 34-year-old from Mumbai is yet to fire in the five-match series against England and has a point to prove following his exclusion from the ODI Champions Trophy squad. Though he is India's very own 'Mr 360', Suryakumar is at his finest when he is toying with the opposition attack with runs behind the wicket.

He perished while attempting his signature pick up shot of a slower ball in the series-opener before playing one on to his stump in the last game. Tilak Varma's individual brilliance got India over the line in Chennai but besides Suryakumar's lack of runs, Sanju Samson's short ball shortcomings were highlighted. Samson, who had a memorable series in South Africa, has been dismissed to the short ball from Jofra Archer twice in the series.

It is something he would look to correct on a Rajkot pitch which is usually full of runs and is expected to be another happy hunting ground for the Indians after wins in the first two games of the five-match rubber.

English Pacers Eye Comeback In Rajkot

Though Archer and Mark Wood have posed a few challenges to the home batters, one man who has totally looked comfortable against extra pace is Tilak.

The southpaw's pick up shot off Archer at Chepauk spoke a lot about his class. With Rinku Singh and Nitish Reddy unavailable due to injuries, there is a possibility of either Shivam Dube or Ramandeep Singh getting a game. Dube, who was tasked with smashing the spinners in the middle overs during the T20 World Cup , could come in handy against the leg-spin of Adil Rashid.

Arshdeep Singh has been the lone specialist pacer in the playing eleven thus far with Hardik Pandya providing support. The team management is likely to keep that combination.