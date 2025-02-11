Big Update On Jasprit Bumrah Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI Submits India's Final Squad To The ICC

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket during the semi-final match against England in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024, at Providence Stadium in Guyana | Image: ANI Photo

Jasprit Bumrah has been medically cleared by the National Cricket Academy's Sports and Medical Science team, and the decision has been left upon the BCCI's selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar. As per reports, Bumrah has completed his rehabilitation process for his lower back injury. Strength and conditioning coach Rajnikanth and physiotherapist Thulasi have given the green signal to the India pacer to return for action.

"It is understood that once Bumrah completed his rehabilitation for his lower back injury under strength & conditioning coach Rajnikanth and physio Thulasi, he was declared medically fit.

“However, doubts still remain over whether he is bowling fit or not before a tournament as big as the Champions Trophy. The ball has now been put in Agarkar's court and it is learnt that the chairman of selection committee, who is in Ahmedabad, had a chat with skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir on the issue,” the report from PTI mentioned.

Team India will be sending the final squad list for the Champions Trophy to the ICC on Tuesday midnight, and the board is expected to publicly announce the squad as soon as Wednesday.