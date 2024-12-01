Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia Press The Panic Button Ahead Of The IND vs AUS Pink Ball Test

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Adelaide is gearing up for the second match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 series, the Pink Ball Test match. Contrary to Australia's plans and beliefs, India defeated them by a margin of 295 runs in the series opener that was played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. With this thumping victory, India regained the top spot on the World Test Championship Points Table. Much to Australia's woes, South Africa also defeated Sri Lanka in the first match of the SA vs SL Test series.

South Africa's dominant win against Sri Lanka in the first Test has pushed Australia further down in the World Test Championship points table. South Africa are on the second spot of the World Test Championship points table. The Pink Ball Test match starts on December 6, 2024. Now, the only thing that works in Australia's favour is the fact that they have never lost a Pink Ball Test match at Adelaide. Australia had locked horns with India in a Pink Ball Test match in 2020, the same match, where India had a horrendous batting collapse and the Aussies had bundled them out for 36.

Cricket Australia Press The Panic Button

Australia are under enormous pressure to make a thumping comeback in the series. Their plan of hosting India at Perth and dominating them in the series opener backfired completely. Their problems have increased manifold as an injury to their pacer Josh Hazlewood sees him out of action for the second Test. Australia haven't won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a decade now and they are desperate to turn things around at any cost.

Australia have added uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster to their squad for the second Test and he will be a cover for Mitchell Marsh whose form has been a major concern for Australia. Webster's stellar performances in their domestic setup, the Sheffield Shield competition has earned him his maiden Australia call-up. It will be interesting to see how Australia strategize for the Pink Ball Test as this is one domain which is peppered with uncertainties.

Australia's concerns also continue to circle around their batting stalwarts such as Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. The member of Fab four, Steve Smith understandably is in the twilight of his career, but with his contemporaries such as Virat Kohli , Kane Williamson and Joe Root scoring runs, the pressure continues to bubble in and around the legendary Aussie batter who was once touted to be in the same league as the legendary Sir Donald Bradman

The Clash For WTC Domination

