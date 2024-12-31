Exposing The Dark Reality Of Jasprit Bumrah's Workload in 2025 That Nobody Is Talking About After Inevitable MCG Defeat

IND vs AUS Test Series: After the culmination of the Boxing Day Test that was played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Pat Cummins' Australia have taken 2-1 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. There are not many positive things to talk about the stalwarts of Rohit Sharma's Team India, except Jasprit Bumrah, who has been toiling hard, ball after ball, over after over to keep India in the series. Let's not forget the fact that India's only win in the series came under Bumrah's captaincy, in the series opener that was played at the Optus Stadium, Perth

Ravichandran Ashwin's shocking retirement after the Gabba Test match has opened the floodgates for India's transition phase in the longest format of the game. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli 's form and approach with the bat in their hands has been questionable, and the voices surrounding their retirement just keep on getting louder and stronger. India are lucky to have a Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks who has contained the Australian batters time and again, but at certain points even he has looked helpless as he is without a partner who can strangle the batters on the other end. But Jasprit Bumrah's workload will only increase in the future and this is an issue that nobody is addressing

The Jasprit Bumrah Situation Likely To Worsen In 2025

India's Test skipper Rohit Sharma is nearing his retirement and there are no two ways about it. The last Test match of the series, the Sydney Test match, might be Rohit Sharma's last if India do not qualify for the World Test Championship Finals that is to be played in Lord's next year. Once Rohit Sharma retires, the onus of leading India in the longest format of the game will fall upon star pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

ALSO READ | Will Sydney Test be Rohit Sharma Final Hurrah?

Australia's Pat Cummins has changed cricketing world's perception that a fast bowler can't be an able captain. Not to forget the fact that India's only win in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy came under Bumrah. India play their next Test series against England in June and probably Rohit Sharma won't be a part of that squad. Interestingly, the India vs England series will be played after the culmination of the Indian Premier League. The IPL is always a gruelling season for cricketers, especially bowlers, with two months of nonstop cricket and travel. The IPL will be followed by five Test matches that will be played against England, in England.

India will need Jasprit Bumrah's services in all the five Test matches and he might very well lead the side too. Ahead of the England series and the IPL, India will also play the Champions Trophy and Bunmrah will spearhead India's pace attack. As far as things stand now, Bumrah and his fragile body will have to bear the relentless workload next year.

Jasprit Bumrah To Lead India After Rohit Steps Down