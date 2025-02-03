BPL Non-Payment Controversy: Bus Driver Locks Kit of Players, Refuses to Return it as Drama in Bangladesh Takes Fresh Twist

The non-payment in Bangladesh Premier League has taken a dramatic twist with the bus driver locking up the kits of players. The driver of the Durbar Rajshahi team has said he will only return the kits of the players once the dues are cleared. As per reports, Rs 7 lakh needs to be cleared for the bus. It has already been a dramatic year for the Rajshahi team after the overseas players boycotted a game due to non-payment of salaries. Players like Mohammad Haris ( Pakistan ), Aftab Alam (Afghanistan), Mark Deyal (West Indies), Ryan Burl (Zimbabwe) and Miguel Cummins (West Indies) are yet to be paid their dues. While some of them are yet to receive any salary yet, a report in Cricbuzz claims that a couple of players have received 25 per cent of their salaries.

‘Matter of regret and shame’

"It's a matter of regret and shame. If they had paid us, we would have given back the kit bag to the players. Till now, I have not opened my mouth but now I am saying that we can leave if they clear our payment. The kit bags of local and foreign cricketers are there in the bus but I cannot give them as large portion of our remuneration is yet not paid," Mohammad Babul, the team bus driver of Rajshasi told reporters.

‘They are yet to receive their dues’

"I just spoke with Ryan Burl and others and they said that they are yet to receive their dues," said a BCB official.

“I am in regular contact with Rajshahi's owner and he is just saying that he is trying to get it done. Just yesterday, Bangladesh's sports adviser (Asif Mahmud) had met him and asked to clear the dues as soon as possible and he had agreed,” he added.

Meanwhile, after their campaign got over, the overseas players of the Rajshahi team were stranded at the hotel as they had not received their flight tickets for return. The team manager altough has confirmed that the tickets have been arranged for the players.