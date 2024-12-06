Published 16:09 IST, December 6th 2024
Adelaide Oval Floodlights Break Down Twice, Players Unhappy As Unique Disruption Causes Play Delay
Day 1 of the The India-Australia Pink Ball Test play at the Adelaide Oval were briefly disrupted after the floodlights temporarily broke down twice.
The India-Australia play at the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series saw a unique moment happen in the pink ball test at the Adelaide Oval. With the second Test match being played under the lights, the play continued after sunset and fans came in huge numbers to watch the game. However, the day one play also met with an interruption as the floodlights at the venue temporarily gave out.
IND vs AUS: Floodlight Failure Temporarily Disrupt Play At Pink Ball Test At Adelaide Oval
In a shocking turn of events, the floodlights at the Adelaide Oval gave up at a point when the third session of the second India vs Australia test match was happening. The disruption of floodlights caused a delay in play, and it is something that probably has not happened before. The evening session faced a disruption and despite they were brief, frustration built up over the visiting side.
The lights gave up on two instances as Harshit Rana was about to bowl when the lights went down for the second time. Team India players did not look happy with the day as vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah looked discontent as he interacted with the on-field umpire. Even Harshit Rana, who was about to bowl a delivery, was not happy with the disruption. But the problem was resolved as the lights came back and the play was resumed. Amid the delay, the fans inside the Oval were quick to turn on the torch of their phones until the floodlights came back in action.
Frustration Build In Team India As Australia Easily Score Runs, Bumrah Scalps One
Australia looked firm as they batted along in their first innings and now look very close to taking the lead. Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney looked in good form. But Khawaja was taken out by Jasprit Bumrah as India secured their first breakthrough. But the Aussies remained unfaced as McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne continued to bat through the third session as they stitched a sound partnership. The Men in Blue are getting desperate as they need a wicket to break them off and derail the hosts' momentum.
