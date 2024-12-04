Champions Trophy: PCB's Last Roll Of Dice To Pressurize BCCI, Ask ICC To Approve Baseless Condition

The Champions Trophy situation has entered in a controversial state as the schedule remains known. With just two months left for the marquee tournament to happen, the impasse between the BCCI and PCB puts a wedge into the International Cricket Council's plans. While the board members attempted to resolve the issue to release the tournaments' schedule, the PCB has reportedly agreed for a hybrid model to cater Team India after it was revealed that the country would not send the team across the border for the tournament. But the Pakistan Cricket Board has put forth a condition, which the BCCI have vehemently denied.

While the Pakistan Cricket Board have agreed to hist the Champions Trophy 2025 in a hybrid model, they have put forth certain conditions. With India hosting the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2026, the Women's ODI World Cup in 2025, the 2029 Champions Trophy and the 2031 ODI World Cup, the PCB said that they won't take part in any matches which will be conducted in India. In response, the BCCI has clearly denied the request.

Sources told Telegraph India on Tuesday that the Top ICC members has received a clear message from the BCCI in this regard, which has resulted in a new standoff. The BCCI's argument is straightforward: since India poses no security risk, an agreement like this should not be accepted.