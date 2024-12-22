Joe Root Returns, Ben Stokes Misses Out As ECB Announce English Squad For India Tour & Champions Trophy 2025

The England Cricket Board has officially announced the squad for the white ball series against India in 2025. They have also announced the squad for the upcoming ICC event, the Champions Trophy 2025. The England tour of India is expected to be an exciting event as one of the white-ball powerhouse will be touring India for one-day and T20I match-ups. The ODI squad which will tour India will also be a part of the much debated ICC tournament, the Champions Trophy 2025.

England & Wales Cricket Board Announce White-Ball Squad For India Tour, ICC Champions Trophy 2025

For the white-ball series, the England Men’s selection panel have elected Joe Root, who will be making his return in white-ball cricket. He last featured in ODIs during the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, which took place in India. Root is only elected for one-day internationals, while Leicestershire-based leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed will join the T20I squad.

Notably, all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is still being evaluated after suffering a left hamstring injury during the third Test match against New Zealand earlier this month, was not taken into consideration for selection. The squads will depart for India on January 17th, 2025.

England Men’s ODI Squad – India Tour & ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) (Captain)

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

England Men’s T20I Squad – India Tour

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) (Captain)

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

England Men’s White-Ball Tour of India Schedule

T20Is

1st T20I: India v England, Wednesday 22 January, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2nd T20I: India v England, Saturday 25 January, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

3rd T20I: India v England, Tuesday 28 January, Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20I: India v England, Friday 31 January, MCA Stadium, Pune

5th T20I: India v England, Sunday 2 February, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

ODIs

1st ODI: India v England, Thursday 6 February, VCA Stadium, Nagpur

2nd ODI: India v England, Sunday 9th February, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

3rd ODI: India v England, Wednesday 12 February, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad