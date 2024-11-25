BREAKING: 13-Year-Old Bihar Boy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sold To Rajasthan Royals For Rs 1.10 Crore

The IPL 2025 Auction has had huge moments throughout the proceedings as several players found their new franchises while some of them were surprisingly overlooked. One young star from Bihar , Vaibhav Suryavanshi, saw the opportunity and registered himself for the IPL auction, and he became a phenomenon after the Rajasthan Royals took him in and made him a crorepati.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scripts IPL History After Rajasthan Royals Sign Him For INR 1.1 Cr

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction saw history being made as the youngest-ever cricket player was auctioned on Day Two of the proceedings. 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been picked up by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping amount of INR 1.1 Crore. He had a base price of INR 30 lakhs.

The 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to register for the IPL auction, and he made the cut after the players list was trimmed down to 577. The Rajasthan Royals opened the bid but Delhi Capitals soon joined the race for the Bihar-based prodigy. After a bit of back and forth, RR went past the one crore mark and bid INR 1.1 Crore, and he will now be a part of the Jaipur-based IPL franchise.

India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi with posing with a trophy after the U19 Test series against Australia | Image: vaibhav_sooryavanshi09

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been a hot commodity in the domestic circuit after he scored the fastest ton by an Indian cricketer in U19 Tests. At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, he smashed a 58-ball century in his maiden appearance for India in red-ball cricket. Suryavanshi is right behind England's veteran all-rounder Moeen Ali, who scored a 56-ball hundred for England U19 in 2005.

Suryavanshi was a part of the 2023 Cooch Behar Trophy and emerged as a standout after scoring 151 off 128 balls in one of the matches against Jharkhand . He then scored 76 in the second innings of the same match-up. The 13-year-old Vaibhav made his Ranji Trophy debut in January 2024 and became the fourth-youngest Indian to make his debut in a recorded FC match.