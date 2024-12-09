Mohammed Siraj And Travis Head Sanctioned By ICC For Heated Confrontation During Adelaide Test

Australia batter Travis Head and India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj have been sanctioned by the ICC for their heated mid-match altercation, which led to a passionate send off from Siraj and both parties exchanging verbal volleys.

"Siraj has been penalised 20% of his match fee after being found guilty of breaching article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which relates to ‘using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal.' Head too was sanctioned for breaching Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the “abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match,” the statement from the ICC said.