Published 18:02 IST, December 9th 2024
Mohammed Siraj And Travis Head Sanctioned By ICC For Heated Confrontation During Adelaide Test
The ICC has sanctioned India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and Australia batter Travis Head for their furious altercation during the pink ball Test in Adelaide.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Australia batter Travis Head and India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj have been sanctioned by the ICC for their heated mid-match altercation, which led to a passionate send off from Siraj and both parties exchanging verbal volleys.
"Siraj has been penalised 20% of his match fee after being found guilty of breaching article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which relates to ‘using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal.' Head too was sanctioned for breaching Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the “abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match,” the statement from the ICC said.
Siraj and Head have received one demerit point each on their disciplinary records, marking their first offence within the last 24 months. Both athletes acknowledged their actions and agreed to the penalties that Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle suggested.
